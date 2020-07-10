iPhone 12 Pro Models To Come With 6GB Of RAM

When it comes to RAM on the iPhone, Apple hasn’t exactly rushed to try and cram as much RAM as possible into their handsets. This has been a slight point of contention amongst iPhone users who feel that their devices could benefit from extra RAM, and the good news is that Apple is willing to oblige.

According to a tweet by @L0vetodream, it alleges that for the iPhone 12 Pro models, they are expected to come with as much as 6GB of RAM. This will be an upgrade over its predecessor, the iPhone 11 Pro Max which comes with 4GB of RAM. However, it seems that for the non-Pro models, they will be sticking with just 4GB of RAM.

We imagine that this shouldn’t really pose too much of a problem since the previous models performed just fine with 4GB of RAM, but presumably the difference could encourage users to upgrade to the Pro models.

Professional 6GB

General 4GB — 有没有搞措 (@L0vetodream) July 9, 2020

Apple is rumored to be launching as many as four iPhone models this year. There will be the base iPhone 12, followed by the iPhone 12 Max, both of which will sport 4GB of RAM. Then there will be two Pro models – the iPhone 12 Pro and the iPhone 12 Pro Max, both of which will sport the rumored 6GB of RAM. Recent rumors have also “confirmed” that they will all use an OLED display.

