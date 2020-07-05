macOS Big Sur Updates Will Bring Faster Software Updates

Advertising

It’s generally a good idea to install software updates as soon as they are available. This is because updates come with things like bug fixes and they also patch various security vulnerabilities, but the problem with OS updates is that it generally means you can’t use your computer while it updates.

Sometimes these updates can take a while too, but for Apple users who are updating to macOS Big Sur, you might be pleased to learn that Apple has noted that with macOS Big Sur, they will be focusing on faster software updates. According to Apple, “Once macOS Big Sur is installed, software updates begin in the background and complete faster than before — so it’s easier than ever to keep your Mac up to date and secure.”

Exactly how this will be implemented remains to be seen and if it will really result in much faster updates, but if slow software updates has been something you’ve always felt was a disadvantage in macOS, hopefully Big Sur will be able to address that. Also, based on Apple’s description, it sounds similar to how iOS handles system updates, where the files (unless manually initiated by the user) are downloaded in the background so that when the user is ready, they can install it without having to wait for the update to be downloaded first.

