Marshall Unveils New Water-Resistant Emberton Bluetooth Speaker

For the most part, our electronics hate water which is why sometimes taking a Bluetooth speaker to the beach or to the pool might not necessarily be the best of ideas. However, if you’re looking for a speaker that has the ability to withstand water, then Marshall’s latest Emberton speakers might be worth checking out.

The company has announced their latest portable Bluetooth speaker in the Emberton which features an IPX7 rating. This means that the speakers will be water-resistant where in the event it falls into the pool or into water, it will be able to continue functioning just fine as long as it isn’t deeper than 3 feet and has not been submerged for longer than 30 minutes.

The Emberton speakers will feature Marshall’s trademark design where the company has opted for a more classic look reminiscent of its guitar/bass amplifiers. According to Marshall, the Emberton speakers will offer up to 20 hours on a single charge with support for fast-charging. It also uses Bluetooth 5.0 which means that it will pair with devices and has a range of about 30 feet.

It also uses USB-C to charge which should mean less cables for you to bring around if you’ve already made the switch to USB-C devices. If you’re interested in getting your hands on it, the Marshall Emberton is priced at $149.

