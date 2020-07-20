This App Can Monitor Mental Health By Tracking Your Data

Our wearables and apps can track our health to a certain degree, like how many steps we’ve taken, calories burnt, heart rate, and so on. However, thanks to the work of researchers at the Dalhousie University in Canada, they have created an app that can track the person’s mental health by monitoring your phone data.

Dubbed PROSIT, how this works is that the app will track your mental health by looking at the way you use your phone. For example, it takes a look at how much a person sleeps, how often they exercise, messaging logs, screen time, music preferences, and also their call history. The concept of looking at how a person uses their phone to gauge mental health isn’t exactly new.

In the fact, in the past, researchers have found that by browsing a user’s Instagram profile, they can use the photos uploaded to gauge whether or not a person might have depression. This is done by looking at the photos and their color choices, where certain colors might indicate that a person could be depressed.

This app is most definitely rather invasive, but it could be useful to help medical professionals better tailor their treatment methods according to the patient and their activity.

