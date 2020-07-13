Microsoft Is Trying To Sneak Bing Into Outlook On Android

It goes without saying that Google is probably the most used search engine on the internet. It is, of course, not the only option out there even though the competition doesn’t quite command the same market share. However, it seems that it won’t stop companies like Microsoft from trying.

According to a post on Reddit, it was discovered that Microsoft had sneakily inserted the option to search using Bing into Outlook on Android. Users discovered this when they highlight a sentence or a word and long press on it, and they found that searching using Bing was one of the options presented to them.

XDA’s Mishaal Rahman dug into the app and discovered that this was indeed the case, although his initial discovery suggested that users might need to have Edge on their phones in order to trigger this search option. However, other users have chimed in to say that they don’t have Edge but they are seeing it anyway.

Some have expressed their unhappiness with Microsoft trying to sneak Bing into Outlook, claiming that it feels a bit like spam and how Microsoft is trying to force its services upon users. However, searching with Bing is only an option and users can easily ignore it if they don’t want to use it.

