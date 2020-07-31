Microsoft Could Be TikTok’s New Owner

The US government had previously announced that they might be considering banning TikTok. This is because TikTok’s parent company, ByteDance, is from China and due to the ongoing tensions between both countries, it could spell trouble for TikTok. Now it seems that things could be escalating, according to a report from Bloomberg.

The report alleges that based on what their sources have told them, apparently US President Donald Trump could somehow force ByteDance to sell off its US TikTok operations. But who will buy the company? According to a tweet by Fox Business Network’s Charles Gasparino, he claims that apparently Microsoft is in talks to potentially acquire the company.

TikTok has been defending itself claiming that despite its parent company being ByteDance, they are a US-based company. The US government has alleged that TikTok has become a platform of misleading speech, and could also be used to spy on the US by using the data it has gleaned from its users.

CONFIRMED; sources say @Microsoft in talks to buy https://t.co/1q4Y8HRbjG — Charles Gasparino (@CGasparino) July 31, 2020

Whether or not those are legitimate concerns is another story, but the fact is that TikTok seems to be caught in the crossfire between the US and China. Whether or not TikTok will eventually be sold to Microsoft remains to be seen, so take it with a grain of salt for now.

