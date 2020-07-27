New iMacs Could Be Released This Week

Apple has not refreshed its iMac lineup for quite a while now. It has actually been more than a year. We have been hearing rumors of a potential refresh, and it seems that the long-awaited refresh will apparently be happening this week. However, before you get too excited, there might be some disappointing news.

Advertising

This is because according to the rumors, this refresh will not be introducing the brand new design that we have been hearing about. Instead, the rumors are suggesting that Apple will apparently be saving the redesign for the iMacs that will pack their own custom silicon chips. This means that this upcoming release might only come with a hardware refresh that will probably just feature Intel’s newer processors and nothing more.

It has long been speculated that a refresh is coming, partly due to the fact that Apple has not refreshed the computer in more than a year. Also, if you recall, iMac shipping times have slipped rather dramatically where earlier this month, customers who wanted to order an iMac would have to wait until September before it shipped.

This has led some to believe that a refresh could be in the works which is why the company is running low on available stock. It is possible that the coronavirus pandemic could be the cause behind the delay, but we’ll have to wait and see, so take it with a grain of salt for now.

Filed in . Read more about iMac. Source: 9to5mac