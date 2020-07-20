OnePlus Nord Will Use Google Apps Instead Of Its Own

The thing about Android phones is that a lot of them tend to use the same hardware. To better differentiate themselves, handset makers tend to introduce their own software to their phones. This may or may not be a good thing, depending on how you use your phone, but for OnePlus, it seems that they’ll be reverting back to Google.

For the company’s upcoming OnePlus Nord smartphone, it appears that the company will be relying on Google apps for some of the phone’s basic functions. This includes using Google Phone for the phone’s dialer app, and Google Messages to handle SMS. According to OnePlus, the reason for the change is because Google’s apps are “smoother”.

This makes sense because since Google developed Android, obviously the apps they’ve created have been optimized for the platform. This is why in the past, companies like Samsung were lambasted for its TouchWiz UI, which the company has since pared down considerably with the release of the One UI.

We’re not sure if OnePlus will only be making this changes just for their upcoming Nord handset, or if it will be the company’s strategy moving forwards. Either way, if you want an Android phone that’s close to stock as possible without it being a Pixel handset, then the OnePlus Nord could be worth checking out when it is officially announced this week.

