Oxford Coronavirus Vaccine Is Showing Some Promise

The race is currently on to develop a vaccine for the coronavirus. This is because until a vaccine can be developed, life as we know it will not be returning to normal due to how easily the virus seems to be spreading from one person to another. However, there is some good news on the vaccine development front.

The researchers at the University of Oxford seem to be making progress in their development of a potential vaccine. Based on trials that involved 1,077 participants, they found that these participants managed to generate antibodies and T-cells after taken the vaccine, suggesting that it could potentially allow them to fight off the virus.

However, it should be noted that the vaccine does not actually contain the coronavirus itself, but rather a heavily modified virus that is found in the common cold that affects chimpanzees. It was modified to not cause infections in humans, and also introducing genetic instructions so that it could look like the coronavirus.

However, before we get too excited, there is still a lot of work that needs to be done to ensure that the vaccine will be able to work against the coronavirus, and how much of the vaccine is needed to make sure that people are protected against it after taking it. Oxford is not alone in developing a vaccine. Earlier, it was reported that Moderna also had some success with their own vaccine trials.

Source: bbc