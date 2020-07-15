Moderna’s Coronavirus Vaccine Trials Are Showing Great Promise

Until a vaccine for the coronavirus can be found, it’s safe to say that life will not be returning back to normal. Even in countries like New Zealand where they seem to have gotten a handle on things, it is possible for flare ups to happen especially if they plan on reopening their borders, but there is some good news.

Moderna, one of the several companies that have been working on a vaccine, have recently announced some promising results where during a safety trial conducted on human patients, they found that their vaccine managed to successfully generate neutralizing antibodies in all of their test subjects.

This doesn’t mean that we’re out of the woods yet nor does it mean that the vaccine is necessarily ready, but the production of antibodies is one of the markers of it having potential to succeed. However, the downside here is that there have been some adverse side-effects experienced by patients who took the vaccine.

This includes mild to moderate levels of fatigue, chills, headaches, muscle pain, and in some of the subjects, they also experienced a fever. It should be noted that the trials only involved a handful of patients, meaning that it is unclear how it would fare if given to the general population. Obviously there are still several tests that need to be done, but so far, it looks like the results are promising.

