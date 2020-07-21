Samsung Galaxy Fold 2, 5G Galaxy Z Flip Might Not Be As Expensive As We Thought

Neither the Samsung Galaxy Fold nor the Galaxy Z Flip are considered cheap, but given that they both use new foldable display technology, we suppose it can almost be excused as the price one expects to pay for being an early adopter. For those who might be worried that their successors could be priced even higher, there is some good news.

According to a report from Korean publication ETNews, it seems that the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 and the 5G variant of the Galaxy Z Flip could actually maintain their current price points. While this does not make the phones cheaper, there are several things we should take into consideration.

For starters, we would have expected the inclusion of 5G in both devices to raise the prices of the phones. Also, considering that both devices are expected to include the use of the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 chipset, we would also have also assumed that there could be a markup in price. Plus there are also rumors of better build quality for the Galaxy Fold 2, which should be factored into the price.

That being said, since these are just rumors for now, it’s probably best to take it with a grain of salt. Samsung has recently confirmed that they will be hosting a Galaxy Unpacked event on the 5th of August, so hopefully we’ll have the official details then.

