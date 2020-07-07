Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Confirmed For August 5 Announcement

If you’re more of a fan of Samsung’s Note series of handsets, then you might be eagerly anticipating the launch of the Galaxy Note 20. The good news is that Samsung has since officially announced and confirmed that on the 5th of August, 2020, they will be hosting a new Galaxy Unpacked event.

While the company does not mention which devices will be announced, it’s almost a guarantee that the event will see Samsung announce the Note 20 handset. We have also been hearing rumors that Samsung could have a 5G version of the Galaxy Z Flip in the works, so we wouldn’t be surprised if the event saw the company announce the device as well.

There have also been various leaks of Samsung’s upcoming wearable, the Galaxy Watch 3, so it wouldn’t be surprising if the device were also to be announced at the event as well. That being said, Samsung will be hosting its Galaxy Unpacked in a virtual setting due to the coronavirus pandemic, so you should also be able to tune in to the livestream once it kicks off. It will be going live on the 5th of August at 10AM ET, so mark that date down on your calendar if you want to see Samsung unveil its new products live.

Filed in . Read more about Samsung. Source: news.samsung