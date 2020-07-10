Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Pricing Might Surprise You

Phones over the years have gone up in price where these days, seeing a flagship priced over the $1,000 mark hardly comes as a surprise. However, there is some good news for would-be Galaxy Note 20 customers because if the rumors are to be believed, it might actually end up being cheaper than the Galaxy Note 10.

To give you some context, the highest end Galaxy Note 10 model, the Note 10 Plus, was priced at 1.5 million won which roughly converts to $1,250. However, if the rumors are true, the Note 20 Ultra, rumored to be the highest end model, could be priced at 1.45 million won which is roughly $1,210 after conversion.

Now, the difference in price seems almost negligible, but if true, it actually makes a big difference. This is because we’ve seen prices only ever go up, so to see it actually being maintained or even drop just a bit is a good sign. It is also better than seeing the price go up, so even if it is a marginal difference, it’s better than nothing.

Of course, the prices are in Korean won so how much it translates to in USD when it arrives stateside remains to be seen. Take it with a grain of salt for now, but Samsung is expected to share more details about the Note 20 at an event on the 5th of August, so check back with us then for more details.

Filed in . Read more about Galaxy Note 20 and Samsung. Source: phonearena