High-Res Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G Renders Leaked

Next week it is expected that Samsung will be announcing their next-gen foldable smartphone. Thanks to leaked renders obtained by MySmartPrice, we now know what the phone could look like and what it could be called, where it seems that it will be known as the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G.

Yes, that is quite a mouthful, but it appears that Samsung will be using the Galaxy Z branding for its foldable devices. Also, the leaked renders seem to reveal some of the changes we might be able to expect from the phone. For starters, the outer display is now bigger and more usable than before, where it can be used in closed mode as a regular smartphone.

The camera modules also appear to be a bit different on the back, as well as on the inside of the phone where it seems that Samsung has gotten rid of the notch in favor of a hole-punch display. We’re not sure if Samsung has made any changes to the hinge mechanism of the phone to make it more durable, but hopefully they have.

Also, based on the name, it suggests that the phone will most likely come with 5G, similar to the Galaxy Z Flip 5G that was launched last week.

