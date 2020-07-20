Sony Might Limit PS5 Orders To One Per Household

The Sony PS5 is expected to be released later this year. Given the popularity of the PlayStation series in general, we expect that there will most likely be a rush of gamers eager to place their orders. In order to ensure that gamers will be able to purchase the console, it seems that Sony could be employing a preventive measure that will limit one console purchase per household.

This is according to a post on Reddit in which it details the backend code for PlayStation Direct where it suggests that only one household may order one PS5 at a time. Presumably this is done to prevent people from purchasing multiple units at once in order to resell them at higher prices due to potential limited supply at the start.

That being said, this also seems to be in line with a previous report that suggested that Sony could produce as many as 4 million extra PS5 units to meet the demand. Sony is predicted to produce about 5-6 million units, but recent reports claim that the number could be increased to 9-10 million as Sony anticipates that there could be a greater demand due to gamers being stuck at home because of the pandemic.

We’re not sure if these limitations are accurate so we’ll have to wait for the console’s actual pre-orders to go live first, which at this point in time is anyone’s guess.

Filed in . Read more about Ps5 and Sony. Source: gamesradar