This Stardew Valley Box Set Is Too Cute To Ignore

Despite launching years ago, Stardew Valley is still one of the more popular indie games today. The game’s 8-bit graphics and wholesome gameplay has resonated well with many gamers. The game has since been released on multiple platforms like the PC, Mac, mobile, and the Nintendo Switch.

However, its releases have all been digital, but in case you’re the type that loves collecting physical games, or maybe you’re just a massive fan of the game, you might be interested to learn that the game’s developer, ConcernedApe, has announced that in a collaboration with Fangamer, they have created a special box set that is simply too adorable to pass up on.

There will be two versions available: the standard version which basically just comes with a copy of the game and an 18-page full instruction manual. There will also be the collector’s edition that will feature a wooden standee of your farm, a wooden lapel pin, a Junimo comic, a deed to your farm, a clean cloth, and if you purchase before the 15th of August, a bonus poster.

I'm really pleased to announce a physical version of Stardew Valley for Switch & PC! This is in collaboration with @Fangamer and there is both a standard edition and a collector's edition w/ bonus goodies. Pre-orders are now available: https://t.co/u0Cp2PAyms pic.twitter.com/VbqK7Koylh — ConcernedApe (@ConcernedApe) July 30, 2020

The standard version of the game will cost $29 for the PC and $34 for the Nintendo Switch, while the collector’s edition will be priced at $64 for the PC version and $69 for the Switch version. If this sounds like something you might be interested in getting, head on over to Fangamer’s website for the details.

