Twitter Could Soon Let iOS Users Customize Their App’s Icon

One of the great things about Android is that you can download icon packs and change the way your Android apps look on your home screen. This means that users can create certain themes or looks that they like, but unfortunately for iOS, you’re pretty much stuck with whatever the developer has chosen for you.

However, according to a report from 9to5Mac, they have discovered that Twitter could actually be testing out a new feature for iOS in which they will allow users to pick different app icons. As the publication notes, third-party Twitter app Apollo already allows users to pick from different icons, so it wouldn’t be a stretch for Twitter to do the same with its own official app.

We should also point out that iOS and iPadOS actually allows developers to give users the option of choosing different icon options, but to date, we haven’t actually seen many apps take advantage of this and give users the option. We suppose it is more work for them to create new icons, plus we’re not sure how many users would actually bother.

However, this could become more a mainstream thing because with iOS 14, Apple is changing up the home screen in a big way by letting users include widgets that can affect the overall layout, so maybe more developers might take advantage of this in the future. That being said, it is unclear if Twitter will actually implement this feature or if it is something they’re experimenting with, so we’ll just have to wait and see if it happens.

