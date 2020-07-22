Ubisoft Will Maintain The Price For Its Next-Gen Games For Now

Advertising

The price of games have increased over the years. Right now, the price most can expect to pay for triple A titles are $60, but some companies such as 2K have increased those prices to $70 for games designed for next-gen consoles like Sony’s PS5 and the upcoming Microsoft Xbox Series X.

It has been suggested that other developers and publishers will follow suit in the future, but the good news is that Ubisoft won’t, at least for the time-being where the company has stated that they will be maintaining the $60 price tag for its next-gen titles. This is according to Ubisoft boss Yves Guillemot who was quoted as saying, “We plan to come with the same price as the previous generation of consoles.”

Now before you get too excited, it seems that this could be temporary. In a statement that clarifies Guillemot’s words, Ubisoft said, “As we said earlier, for the $60 price we are really concentrating on the Christmas releases and we have decided that those games will be launched at $60.”

This means that it is possible that come 2021, Ubisoft will be raising the prices of their games as well to the $70 mark. We’re not sure when that will happen but get your wallets ready.

Filed in . Read more about Ps5 and Ubisoft. Source: kotaku