Apple Wants People To Stop Bumping Into Real World Objects While Using VR

This is according to a patent discovered by AppleInsider in which the company has created a VR system that can determine the distance between itself and a physical real world object. Given that Apple already uses AR to help iPhone users measure distance and object dimensions using their phones, this actually doesn’t seem like a stretch of the imagination.
According to the patent, “The virtual reality device further determines whether the device has come within a (first) threshold distance to a physical object of a physical environment. If the device determines it is too close to the physical object, the device displays a visual effect in the virtual reality environment alerting the user to the presence of a nearby physical obstacle.”
The patent goes on to describe that if users continue to ignore the warnings, a live video feed which then be switched on to allow users to see what’s around them so that they can stop themselves from either crashing into their TVs or tripping over a chair.
Filed in Patent and Virtual Reality (VR). Source: appleinsider. Read more about