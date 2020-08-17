It Is Now Easier To Repair Macs At Third-Party Repair Stores

Advertising

Apple would obviously love if all customers were to send their computers in to get it repaired versus sending it to third-party stores. Unfortunately, the cost of getting your Mac repaired officially can be expensive, which is why third-party repair shops are more appealing, but there is also the question of whether or not these repairs are reliable and if parts are genuine.

The good news is that if this is a concern of yours, you’ll be pleased to learn that Apple has since expanded their independent repair program to cover Mac computers. Previously, the program was pretty much only open to iPhones, but now that it covers Macs, customers will have more options to choose from when they need to get their computers fixed.

For those who are unfamiliar, this independent repair program is kind of like a compromise for smaller repair stores who don’t have the capital to sign up to be an authorized service provider. This allows smaller shops to sign up for free training courses so that they are more familiar with Apple’s repair processes, and will also be able to purchase official parts when fixing devices like iPhones and (now) Mac computers.

According to Jeff Williams, Apple’s chief operating officer, “When a device needs repairs, we want people to have access to a safe and reliable solution — this latest expansion joins the thousands of repair locations we’ve added over the past year. We’re looking forward to bringing that convenient and trustworthy repair experience to our Mac users.”

