Apple’s ARM Based Macs Could Be Announced In October

There is a lot of excitement, anticipation, and understandably some skepticism surrounding Apple’s plans to transition away from Intel in favor of using their own custom ARM-based chipsets. We’ve all seen the benchmarks and while they are promising, it’s hard to beat real world tests and day-to-day usage to get a better idea of what to expect.

Apple did state that they plan on launching their first ARM-based Macs by the end of the year, and the good news is that we might be able to learn more about these computers in October. This is according to a tweet by @LeakApplePro who suggests that Apple could actually unveil these computers during the iPhone 12 keynote event in October.

The leak claims that Apple will unveil at least two ARM-based Macs, but at this point in time, we’re not sure which of Apple’s Mac lineups these computers will cover. There have been talks about Apple redesigning the iMac and launching a possible 24-inch model that could replace the 21-inch version, so there’s that.

Shitty upgrade to Watch.

Same iPhones with better camera, Ram and A14.

Not much change to iPad.

At least 2 ARM macs.

OMT AirPower.

Phil Schiller is fitter and gets into the keynote.

Timothy talks about CoVid.

(Will confirm all this tomorrow but for the moment is what I know.) — Leaks (@LeaksApplePro) August 17, 2020

Apple could also potentially revive the 12-inch MacBook with its new ARM-based chipsets, or maybe we’ll see a new MacBook Air powered by these custom processors. In any case, hopefully we’ll have more details soon, but until then, take this with a grain of salt.

