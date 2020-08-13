Apple Watch Series 6 Could Be Announced Next Month

Whenever Apple announces a new iPhone, the event is usually host to other product announcements as well, like the Apple Watch. However, this year it seems that Apple could be taking a slightly different approach where the Apple Watch Series 6 could actually be announced first.

This is according to Jon Prosser who claims that based on a revised schedule, Apple might actually launch new iPads and the new Apple Watch ahead of the iPhone. The announcement is rumored to take place on the 7th of September and it will be done through a press release, meaning that Apple will be skipping all the marketing glitz in favor of a more subdued announcement.

He also claims that Apple will then follow up with the iPhone 12’s announcement on the 12th of October, where the devices are expected to be released on the 19th of October. He also notes that the iPhone 12 Pro models might ship later than the other models and that it could actually take place in November instead of October.

New, adjusted Apple dates! Apple Watch & iPad

– Via press release

– Week 37 w/c Sep 7 iPhone 12 event

– Week 42 w/c Oct 12 iPhone 12 devices

– Preorders week 42 w/c Oct 12

– Shipping week 43 w/c Oct 19 iPhone 12 Pro devices

– Preorder and shipping in Nov (no exact date yet) — Jon Prosser (@jon_prosser) August 12, 2020

Take it with a grain of salt, but Apple did previously confirm that the iPhone 12’s launch would be slightly later than usual. The company stopped short of providing an actual date, so we’ll have to wait and see if Prosser’s tweets will be proven true.

