Chromebook Owners Will Get Three Months Stadia Pro Free

If you’re planning on getting a Chromebook device, you might be interested to learn that Google has recently launched a new promotion in which it seems that they will be giving Chromebook owners free three months access to Stadia Pro. This will also apply to those who bought a Chromebook after June 2017, so many owners should be able to take advantage of this.

However, we should note that this is just a three month freebie which means that after that, you’ll need to keep paying to access the Pro version of Stadia. Also, the free subscription is only for Stadia Pro, so you will need to buy your own games that are not included in the library that comes with a Stadia Pro subscription.

This is actually not a bad marketing strategy as we imagine that Google will want more people to take advantage of its streaming service. While Stadia did show some promise at the start, reviews of the service that quickly followed were mixed and did not come across particularly favorable for the company.

However, if you were thinking of trying out streaming services like Stadia, then we suppose now is as good a time as any to check it out. There are plenty of other perks Google is offering its Chromebook users, so head and over to Google’s website to check out what’s available for you.

