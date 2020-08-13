This Connected Rubik’s Cube Lets You Compete Remotely

Solving a Rubik’s Cube can be incredibly frustrating but also immensely satisfying when you do figure it out. It can also be amazing to watch how fast people can solve these puzzles during competition. Unfortunately, due to the coronavirus pandemic, hosting competitions in real life doesn’t seem like the best of ideas.

However, the good news is that the folks at Rubik’s have since unveiled a new cube called the Connected Cube. This is a “smart” Rubik’s Cube that is linked to your smartphone or tablet and will be able to track your solve times and progress in real-time, which means that speed cubers can participate in virtual competitions from the safety and comfort of their own homes.

It will also open up the competition to more people from around the world who might not otherwise be able to travel to these kinds of tournaments. However, there is a slight catch in which due to the need for the cube to be able to connect to our mobile devices, it has to be designed slightly different from a regular Rubik’s Cube.

The shape and style will obviously not change, but it will be heavier than a standard cube and will also not feature magnets, which means that speed cubers might find it harder to achieve the speeds that they are used to getting. There is no word on pricing of the Connected Cube but it is expected to open for pre-orders on the 18th of August.

Filed in . Read more about Connected Objects, IoT (Internet of Things) and Sports. Source: prnewswire