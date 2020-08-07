Facebook Gaming Has Launched On iOS, But It Is Severely Crippled

Advertising

Earlier this year, Facebook announced a new app in the form of Facebook Gaming . The app is basically the mobile version of Facebook Gaming on the web where it would play home to livestreams of games and also provide gamers with access to certain Facebook-based games all on their phone.

The app has since been released on iOS devices, months after its Android counterpart, but unfortunately it appears to be severely crippled where it does not come with any games on it. This means that the only thing the app is able to do is let players watch livestreams of games, which kind of kills some of its usefulness.

In a statement made by Facebook’s COO Sheryl Sandberg, “Unfortunately, we had to remove gameplay functionality entirely in order to get Apple’s approval on the standalone Facebook Gaming app – meaning iOS users have an inferior experience to those using Android.”

For those wondering why the gaming feature is not part of the iOS app, it is because Apple generally does not allow apps to package other apps. The company recently explained that by allowing apps to package other apps, it would effectively prevent Apple from reviewing those apps and thus not allow them to provide iOS users with a uniform experience. It is also why for the foreseeable future, we won’t be able to expect game streaming services like Stadia or Project xCloud on iOS devices.

