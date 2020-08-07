Apple’s iOS Devices Will Have To Sit Out On Game Streaming Services

Advertising

Game streaming services are expected to disrupt the gaming industry and the way we approach gaming hardware. Since the majority of the processing is done in the cloud, all gamers really need is a device that can stream those games and a steady (and fast) internet connection. However, it now seems that they will need a device that isn’t an iPhone or iPad.

In a statement to Business Insider, Apple has essentially confirmed that its iOS platform will not be playing host to game streaming services like Google Stadia or Microsoft’s Project xCloud. According to Apple, the reason for this is because unlike more traditional game releases, they aren’t in a position to review the games that gamers stream, and as such, it would not allow Apple to guarantee a uniform experience.

According to the statement, “The App Store was created to be a safe and trusted place for customers to discover and download apps, and a great business opportunity for all developers. Before they go on our store, all apps are reviewed against the same set of guidelines that are intended to protect customers and provide a fair and level playing field to developers.”

We’re not sure if Apple’s stance will change in the future or if maybe the company could be planning something similar of their own, but until the company has a change of heart, it looks like iOS users will have to sit this one out.

