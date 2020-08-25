Fitbit Challenges Apple With Their New ‘Fitbit Sense’ Smartwatch

The Apple Watch is one of the more feature packed smartwatches available in the market today, with Apple reportedly dominating more than 50% of the global smartwatch market. However, it looks like Fitbit wants to take them on as the company has since unveiled their latest smartwatch in the form of the Fitbit Sense.

Fitbit has mostly been known for their fitness trackers, but with the Fitbit Sense, the company is introducing a host of new health-related features that could make it more appealing to users. This includes an ECG monitor that can check on the rhythm of your heart to see if there are any abnormalities.

There is also a built-in skin temperature sensor which can check for fever or changes in your temperature that could indicate other things like the start of a new menstrual phase. There will also be an EDA sensor that detects changes in the sweat level of your skin, which according to Fitbit, can help users understand their stressors which in turn could allow you to better manage your stress if you know what is stressing you out.

If these sound like features you might be interested in, the Fitbit Sense is priced at $329.95 and you can go ahead and pre-order the device via Fitbit’s website.

