The Apple Watch Is Absolutely Dominating The Market

There are many, many wearables in the market today, but it seems that despite there being so many options out there, especially more affordable models, the Apple Watch appears to be the dominant wearable of choice. This is according to the latest data by Counterpoint Research where they found that no other wearable comes close.

Based on their data, they found that the Apple Watch accounted for 51.4% of the global smartwatch revenue during the first two quarters of 2020. Like we said, the other brands don’t even come close with devices from Garmin and Huawei coming in at 9.4% and 8.3% respectively.

It also appears that despite the economy not doing so well as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, smartwatch shipments appear to be growing by 20% year over year, with a total of 42 million smartwatches shipping in the first half of 2020. As far as the Apple Watch is concerned, Counterpoint found that it grew by 22%, with markets in Europe and North America being some of the faster growing markets.

Apple is expected to announce their next-gen smartwatch, the Apple Watch Series 6, in the coming months where it could come with new health tracking features like blood oxygen monitoring.

