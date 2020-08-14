Following Its Removal, Fortnite Players Are Now Stuck In A Bind

Advertising

As many of you would have undoubtedly heard by now, Fortnite has been removed from both the iOS App Store and the Google Play Store. Now, the removal from the Play Store isn’t that big of a deal as players can still download the game directly from Epic, so what does this removal mean for iOS gamers?

Turns out that it could present a problem in the future. According to Epic, they claim that those who had already downloaded the game and updated it to the latest version can go ahead and keep playing it like normal, but moving forwards, things could get tricky as they will not be able to access new content.

According to Epic, “If you already downloaded Fortnite via the App Store, you should have no issues continuing to play Chapter 2 – Season 3’s 13.40 update — whether you’re only playing on mobile devices or also playing the latest version of Fortnite on other devices. Once Chapter 2 – Season 4 begins, players accessing Fortnite will still be able to play the 13.40 version of Fortnite, but will not be able to access any new content or the new Battle Pass.”

For gamers who had already spent money purchasing V-Bucks, Epic is also saying that is entirely out of their hands if gamers want a refund. Instead, they are asking players to contact Apple if they’d like a refund. We’re not sure if this situation will be eventually resolved, but for now, Fortnite players on iOS should probably look for an alternative platform, although that won’t be a problem, especially as things like progression and purchases are all synced.

