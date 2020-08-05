This iMac Concept Is The One We’re Hoping Apple Is Making

According to the rumors, Apple is expected to launch a redesigned iMac. When exactly that will be remains to be seen, but in the meantime, designer Daniel Bautista has cooked up a concept that we are 100% digging and that we’re hoping could be close to the actual product, even though it does feel a bit unlikely.

The design that Bautista has made is based on the rumors we’ve been hearing, in which the iMac will apparently draw inspiration from the Apple Pro Display XDR and the iPad Pro. This has been taken to mean that the redesigned iMac will feature straighter and more squared off edges compared to the current design which has a curve on the back.

We can’t say with certainty how true these rumors are, but we wouldn’t be surprised if a redesign was in the works. This is because Apple has not updated the design of the iMac for quite a while now, so it makes sense that they would want to shake things up a bit. Unfortunately, we have no idea when this redesigned iMac will launch.

Last we heard, it might arrive later this year. Also, we can’t be sure if Apple could be saving their redesigned iMacs for their Apple silicon powered computers. The company is expected to fully transition away from Intel in the next two years, so maybe a redesigned iMac could help to mark that occasion.

Filed in . Read more about iMac. Source: 9to5mac