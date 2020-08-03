iPhone 12 Could Launch In Two Stages

Last week, Apple confirmed that the launch of its highly-anticipated iPhone 12 would be delayed. The company did not state when exactly the phones will be launching, but it seems that it might miss its typical September launch. Now a new report from DigiTimes is claiming that the launch could actually be split into two stages.

For those unfamiliar with the iPhone 12 rumors, the company is said to be planning four different models this year. There will be the base 5.4-inch iPhone 12, then there will be two 6.1-inch models in the form of the iPhone 12 Max and iPhone 12 Pro, and lastly there will be a 6.7-inch iPhone 12 Pro Max model.

The report claims that Apple is expected to launch the two 6.1-inch models first, followed by the 5.4-inch and 6.7-inch models later. Apparently this is due to how Apple is approaching the manufacturing of the iPhones, where they started off with the 6.1-inch components which have apparently begun shipping, while the 5.4-inch and 6.7-inch components will only begin shipping in August.

There is a very good chance that the phones will all be announced at the same time, but their release could be separated into two different sets of dates. This wouldn’t be the first time that Apple has done this. They did this with the iPhone X back in 2017, so we guess this shouldn’t come as a complete surprise, but it should still be taken with a grain of salt until we get the official details.

Filed in . Read more about iPhone and Iphone 12. Source: macrumors