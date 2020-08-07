The iPhone 12 Will Be Retaining Its Massive Notch

One of the criticisms about the iPhone series with the TrueDepth camera and Face ID would be the notch that Apple has embedded in the display. For the most part, many have become accustomed to the notch in the display, but this isn’t to say that it cannot be improved upon or maybe even removed entirely.

Advertising

If you were hoping that the notch would be going away soon, you might be disappointed to learn that with the iPhone 12, it looks like not only will the notch be staying, but it will also be retaining the same size. We’ve seen other companies try to work around this by swapping out the notch for the hole-punch camera, but a leak by Mr-white on Twitter seems to suggest that nothing has changed.

Like we said, most of us have become accustomed to the notch so this isn’t necessarily the worst thing in the world, but it is a bit disappointing for those who were hoping that Apple would be the first to solve this “problem”.

Of course, we can’t say with certainty that the photo posted on Twitter is the real deal, so take it with a grain of salt. Apple is expected to announce four new iPhones later this year, one being a base 5.4-inch iPhone, two sporting 6.1-inch displays, and one that will come with a 6.7-inch display.

Filed in . Read more about iPhone and Iphone 12.