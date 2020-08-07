iPhone 12 Production Reportedly Runs Into Quality Issues

If Apple plans to launch their new iPhones in the next few months, there is a good chance that manufacturing of parts and components should already be underway. That does seem to be the case according to reports, but based on a new report from analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, it would appear that Apple might have run into some quality issues.

Advertising

Kuo claims that apparently at least one of Apple’s manufacturing partners has run into some issues with the quality of the coating on the camera lenses for the iPhone 12. These quality issues are said to have resulted in cracked coatings on the camera lenses which will no doubt have a negative impact on the images captured by the phone’s cameras.

This was discovered during high temperature and high humidity testing, which means that it was caught relatively early. Kuo does not expect these quality issues to affect the launch of the iPhone 12, but it is one that definitely needs to be addressed. The iPhones affected by this includes the base iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Max, specifically on the wide-angle lens.

This only appears to be the problem of one supplier, Genius Electronic Optical. Kuo claims that Apple is using multiple manufacturers for this particular process, Largan being one of them, and who apparently isn’t having any issues with their coatings.

Filed in . Read more about iPhone and Iphone 12. Source: appleinsider