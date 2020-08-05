Microsoft And Samsung Team Up For An Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Bundle

So you are thinking about buying the Samsung Galaxy Note 20. If you are wondering if you should pick up this phone or a “gaming” smartphone, it seems that Samsung is making a pretty compelling case for their products because in a partnership with Microsoft, both companies have unveiled the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate bundle for the Note 20 handset.

Advertising

According to Microsoft, customers who pre-order the Note 20 will have the option of choosing the Game Bundle at purchase. This will give customers a three month subscription to the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate service, as well as a Power A MOGA XP5-X Plus Bluetooth Controller with an attachable phone clip.

This means that you will be able to game right out of the box using a physical game controller, which is honestly more preferred when playing games compared to using onscreen controls. It should also be noted that Microsoft has announced that its Project xCloud streaming service will be part of the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription.

This means that Samsung users will also be able to stream a variety of Xbox games directly onto their phones, giving them access to more gaming content that might not necessarily have been created specifically for mobile. This will be kicking off on the 15th of September which is relatively soon and seems like a pretty exciting feature to look forward to.

Filed in . Read more about Galaxy Note 20, Microsoft, Samsung and Xbox. Source: blogs.windows