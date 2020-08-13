4K Microsoft Wireless Display Adapter Could Be Launching Soon

Want to connect your laptop to a TV but don’t want to deal with the hassles of dragging cables? If you do, you may or may not have heard of the Microsoft Wireless Display Adapter. For those who haven’t, this is basically an adapter for your TV (or monitor) that gives it wireless capabilities that you can then connect a Windows computer to.

Advertising

For those who felt that the adapter was a bit lacking, especially in this day and age where we’re seeing higher resolutions, you might be interested to learn that according to a tweet by Roland Quandt, it seems that Microsoft could actually be working on a new adapter that will support 4K resolution.

Presumably it will function similarly to its predecessor, but will now support a higher resolution. This might be useful to a lot of people who might have TVs that support 4K, but due to the lack of 4K support on the previous adapter, the results might end up looking less than ideal. Quandt also claims that the new adapter will be priced at $70 which makes it a bit more expensive than the current model priced at $50.

There is no word on when it will be released, but Quandt notes that it is “incoming” which hopefully means that we’ll be able to expect it soon.

Filed in . Read more about Microsoft, TVs, Windows and Windows 10. Source: twitter