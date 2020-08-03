Support For Office 2016 For Mac Will End In October 2020

If you’re still using Microsoft’s Office 2016 on your Mac computer, you might want to take note that support for the productivity suite will be officially coming to an end in October 2020. This was announced by Microsoft on their support page where they also revealed that the end of support also means that Office 2016 users will no longer be able to connect to Office 365 services.

That being said, it should be noted that just because support will be coming to an end doesn’t mean that users will no longer be able to use the software anymore. Office 2016 for Mac will continue to function where you can still create Word or Excel documents and spreadsheets, but don’t expect support in terms of updates or new features. If you rely on Office 365 for connectivity reasons, then that will also no longer be possible.

However, for those who just need to use the software for basic word processing or spreadsheet capabilities, you can go ahead without any issue. In the meantime, if you think that it might be time for an upgrade, Microsoft is selling Office 2019 for $150. Alternatively, if you’d rather not worry about software no longer being supported, there’s Microsoft 365 Personal which will ensure that you’ll always have access for a $70/year subscription.

