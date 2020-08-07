Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless Headphones Launched

It used to be that when it came to noise cancelling headphones, Bose would be the default choice for many. However, these days Sony is absolutely killing it and its WH1000 series has become a new fan favorite. In fact, if you’re looking for a new pair of noise cancelling headphones, Sony has unveiled their new headphones – the WH1000XM4.

These are the latest noise cancelling headphones from the company that carries on the tradition of their WH1000 lineup. While the design of the headphones looks like its predecessor, the changes made are mostly under the hood. According to Sony, some of the upgrades they’ve made includes a new Bluetooth audio system on a chip that apparently analyzes music and surrounding noise at a rate of 700 times per second.

It also sports a new algorithm that will apparently make the WH1000XM4s more adept at cancelling out unwanted noises. Sony has also on the voice call quality from the headphones, and also the ability to pair with two devices simultaneously. Apart from that, the rest of the headphones remain more or less the same as the WH1000XM3s.

This includes the use of the same 40mm drivers and 30 hours of battery life. For those who are interested, the Sony WH1000XM4s will be priced at $350 and are expected to begin shipping mid-August.

