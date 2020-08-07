Tesla Launches Its Own Car Wrapping Service

The majority of cars these days tend to be sold in somewhat plain and almost boring colors. Part of the reason is because these colors are more generally accepted and makes the car easier to be resold, but at the same time, the downside is that it lacks a bit of personality.

However, the good news is that if you’re a Tesla owner, it looks like the company has officially launched their own car wrapping service. For those unfamiliar, car wrapping isn’t new and it basically places a vinyl film all over your car to help change its color, and in some cases, adds a pattern.

The upside to wrapping is that you won’t have to spray over the existing color, so if you do decide to sell it off, you can just remove the wrapping and your car will be back to its original color. Tesla owners have been wrapping their cars for a while now, albeit through third-party services, so this actually marks Tesla’s official entry into the car wrapping game.

Unfortunately, at the moment this car wrapping service seems to only be available in China. However, we wouldn’t be surprised if Tesla were to expand its availability to other countries that they operate in as well.

Filed in . Read more about Electric Cars and Tesla. Source: electrek.co