The Legend Of Zelda: Skyward Sword Leaked For Nintendo Switch

As far as Zelda games on the Nintendo Switch are concerned, there are several titles that we know of. There is The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, the Breath of the Wild sequel, and The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening. However, it seems that we might soon be able to add one more title to that list.

According to an Amazon UK listing, it appears that Nintendo could also be planning on launching The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword on the Switch as well. For those who are unfamiliar, Skyward Sword is not a new Zelda game, but rather it was originally designed for the Wii and Wii U consoles.

This means that the version that will be coming to the Switch is most likely a port of those games, although this isn’t necessarily a bad idea because for the most part, the Zelda games have been very fun so to see a “new” Zelda game available on the Switch for gamers who did not own the Wii or Wii U might be a good thing.

There is no confirmation yet regarding its release or if it is the real deal, but hopefully the fact that it appeared on Amazon UK suggests that an official announcement might not be too far off.

Source: gamerant