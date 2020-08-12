Xiaomi Just Unveiled A Completely Transparent TV

Our televisions are these massive black screens (when not turned on) that hang out in our living rooms. You could also call them integral to a home, but who’s to say that they can’t look nice at the same time? If you are after a piece of unique gadgetry, then you might be interested to learn that Xiaomi has announced the Mi TV Lux OLED Transparent Edition.

Advertising

As the name and accompanying photo suggests, this is a television that is completely see-through. This means that when not in use, it basically looks like you have a frame hanging on your wall or sitting on top of a TV cabinet. When turned on, Xiaomi claims that it gives off the illusion of images floating on thin air.

Now, we haven’t actually seen this for ourselves so we’re not sure how it might look like in real-life, but this isn’t exactly new technology. LG has actually been working on transparent displays for a while now and has shown them off at CES. The Mi TV Lux OLED Transparent Edition will use LG’s 55-inch panels and other specs include a 120Hz refresh rate, 10-bit color depth, and 1ms response time.

The company has also priced it at 49,999 yuan which is roughly $7,200 after conversion. We’re not sure if they have plans to launch it outside of China, but it’s interesting to see this technology commercialized.

Filed in . Read more about TVs and Xiaomi. Source: engadget