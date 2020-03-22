2018 iPad Pro Outperforms The 2020 MacBook Air In Benchmarks

Just last week, Apple announced a refresh of its MacBook Air laptops where it came with the latest Intel processors on board. However, it seems that if you wanted a more powerful machine, you could even consider the 2018 iPad Pro. This is according to benchmarks shared by Jason Snell on Six Colors in which he found that the 2018 iPad Pro actually outperforms the MacBook Air.

As you can see in the image above, the iPad Pro outperforms the MacBook Air in both single-core and multi-core tests. The differences in the single-core tests aren’t that much, but the multi-core test is where the iPad Pro really shines. If you thought that this was shocking, it actually isn’t.

According to the rumors, Apple is said to be working on an ARM-based MacBook laptop. These benchmarks goes to show how far along Apple’s A-series chipsets have come, where in terms of power, it seems that they are at that level where they are good enough to potentially replace lower-end Intel chipsets.

Of course, it should be noted that Apple’s Mac computers run completely different applications compared to its tablets, and both macOS and iPadOS are two completely different platforms, so we’re not sure if this is a fair comparison to begin with, but it’s an interesting one nonetheless.

Filed in . Read more about Ipad Pro, Laptops and Macbook Air. Source: 9to5mac