ARM-Based MacBook Laptops Could Be Coming Late 2020

According to long-standing rumors, Apple is said to be working on creating an ARM-based MacBook laptop. Given that benchmarks of Apple’s more recent mobile chipsets have shown them to be incredibly powerful, it’s not surprising that Apple could be toying with the idea of harnessing that power and putting it into a laptop.

Advertising

A more recent rumor has suggested that these laptops could actually come in the next 18-months, but it looks like it could actually come sooner than we think. This is according to a recent investor’s note from Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, where he claims that an ARM-based MacBook laptop could actually come by the end of the year, or at the very latest, Q1 of 2020.

It is unclear which of Apple’s lineup the ARM chipsets will be going into. As it stands, Apple has three different MacBook models, the MacBook, the MacBook Air, and the MacBook Pro. However, it will be interesting to see how they fare against Intel-based MacBooks, although ARM-based laptops aren’t exactly new as we have seen Qualcomm’s chipsets used in laptops in the past.

Also, we have to wonder how this will work out in terms of app compatibility, given that apps created for ARM-based devices might not be compatible with apps written for Intel/AMD CPUs.

Filed in . Read more about Laptops, Macbook, Macbook Air and Macbook Pro. Source: macrumors