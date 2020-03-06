AirPods Pro Lite Might Only Be Launched In The Summer

There have been rumors that Apple could have a cheaper version of the AirPods Pro in the works dubbed the AirPods Pro Lite. While Apple has never officially confirmed it, it was speculated that the company would probably announce it at an event held towards the end of March where they will also announce new iPhones, iPads, and maybe new MacBooks.

However, it seems that a new report is claiming that the AirPods Pro Lite might only be launching in the summer. This is based on a report from DigiTimes who claims that production of the AirPods Pro Lite will only be kicking off in April.

This means that there is a good chance that Apple might only announce it in the summer, which is when WWDC 2020 will be taking place, although there is now some doubt being cast on whether or not WWDC will happen due to the coronavirus outbreak.

That being said, it is unclear as to what kind of specs and features the rumored AirPods Pro Lite could have. Many, including ourselves, have been skeptical of the rumors. This is because the price difference between the AirPods Pro and the AirPods with the wireless charging case isn’t that big, so where the AirPods Pro Lite could fit into the lineup is a mystery.

