WWDC 2020 Could Be In Trouble As Santa Clara County Asks Apple To Reconsider Hosting It

In the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, more events around the world are being cancelled. The latest casualty came in the form of Google I/O 2020 where the company announced that they will no longer be hosting a physical event for it. This has led to some to wonder if Apple’s WWDC 2020 event could also be affected.

Advertising

The company has yet to officially announce anything, but it seems that there is a chance it might not take place. This is because the Santa Clara County has reached out to various tech companies, Apple included, and have recommended that they reconsider any meetings or conferences that might have a lot of people in attendance.

Whether or not Apple decides to take up the recommendations of the Santa Clara County remains to be seen, but judging by the response from other tech companies, we wouldn’t be surprised if they did. One of the ways to help prevent the spread of the virus is to try and minimize contact with others and to stay away from crowded places, which includes huge tech events like WWDC 2020.

The virus outbreak has affected a number of tech events so far, such as MWC 2020 which was supposed to take place last month (but has since been cancelled. There have also been talks in which it was suggested that the 2020 Tokyo Olympics could be cancelled or postponed.

Filed in . Read more about Wwdc. Source: macrumors