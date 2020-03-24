Apple Just Made A Bunch Of E-Books And Audiobooks Free

Most of us are stuck at home these days to practice social distancing, which is the act of isolating ourselves at home to help slow down the spread of the coronavirus, and also providing some relief to healthcare workers. This means that instead of finding entertainment outdoors, we need to start finding ways to entertain ourselves at home.

The good news is that if you’re an Apple user, you might be pleased to learn that the company has announced that they will be making a bunch of e-books and audiobooks free to those living in the US. These books and audiobooks will be available via Apple Books for a limited time, so you might want to check it out if you’re looking to get some reading done.

At the moment, this offer seems to be only available for those living in the US, so if you’re living outside of the US, you’d be out of luck. We imagine that this could be a licensing issue which is why not all countries will be able to benefit from this freebie, but there are plenty of alternative forms of entertainment out there.

For example, movie studios are now choosing to release their movies digitally earlier than normal. This is because as people are being advised to stay home, there are less people going to the cinemas. As such, studios are no doubt hoping that by releasing their movies digitally earlier, they will be able to recoup those lost ticket sales.

