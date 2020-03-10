Coronavirus Conference Gets Cancelled Because Of The Coronavirus

The spread of the coronavirus is presenting itself as a huge problem for the entire world. This has affected the health of many people worldwide, but it also has huge implications on businesses and the economy, especially with people being quarantined, factories being forced to shut down, and so on.

This is why there were plans for a conference called “Doing Business Under Coronavirus” that was organized by the Council on Foreign Relations. Ironically enough, it seems that the conference will no longer be moving ahead due to the fact that the coronavirus is such a problem that it might not be the best idea for groups of people to gather in confined spaces for extended periods of time.

The event was supposed to take place between the 11th of March to the 3rd of April, where it would be held in New York and Washington. However, like we said, the event has since been cancelled. This would also not be the first conference to fall victim to the coronavirus outbreak.

Previously, MWC 2020 which is the largest conference in the world related to all things mobile, was also cancelled. Google has also since decided not to host a physical I/O event this year, and Apple’s rumored March event is also said to have been axed. There is now doubt cast on whether or not Apple’s WWDC 2020 event, planned for mid-year, will proceed as planned.

Filed in . Read more about Health. Source: bloomberg