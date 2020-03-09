Facebook Testing Cross-Platform Stories Sharing To Instagram

Facebook and Instagram both have the Stories feature, and for a while now, users on Instagram who post Stories have the option to also share it onto Facebook. However, for whatever odd reason, the reverse isn’t possible. This means that if you post Stories onto Facebook, you can’t share it onto Instagram.

That being said, for those who do enjoy the Stories feature, you might be interested to learn that according to a tweet by researcher Jane Manchun Wong, it has been revealed that Facebook is testing a cross-platform Stories sharing feature. This will finally allow users on Facebook to have the option to share their Stories onto Instagram at the same time.

Like we said, we’re not sure why Facebook has taken this long to introduce the feature since it seems pretty obvious, but perhaps better late than never. It should also be noted that WhatsApp (owned by Facebook) has a similar Stories feature, but it has been left out of the cross-platform sharing functionality.

Facebook is working on cross-posting Stories to Instagram pic.twitter.com/uH2w3VVnSe — Jane Manchun Wong (@wongmjane) March 9, 2020

Maybe with Facebook starting to move towards cross-platform sharing, WhatsApp could eventually gain similar functionality as well, which should make it easier for social media managers to share a single post across multiple platforms at once. There is currently no word on when the feature will go live, but we’ll keep an eye out for it.

