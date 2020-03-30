Square Enix To Ship Final Fantasy VII Remake To Some Countries Earlier Than Expected

Advertising

Earlier this year, Square Enix announced that they will be delaying the launch of Final Fantasy VII Remake to April . While delays for video games are expected from time to time, given that a lot of us are stuck at home due to lockdowns introduced by various governments around the world, we’re sure that many would love to take this opportunity to play some video games.

The good news is that if you’re living in Europe or Australia, Square Enix has announced on Twitter that they will be shipping out Final Fantasy VII Remake earlier to those regions. According to the tweet, it seems that there is a good chance that gamers living in those markets will be able to receive their copy of the game ahead of the 10th of April release date.

The game’s producer Yoshinori Kitase and director Tetsuya Nomura was quoted as saying, “These unique circumstances have made it very difficult to align timing of our global shipping. Our highest priority is that all of you, including those that live in countries currently facing the biggest disruption, can play the game at launch, so we made the decision to ship the game far earlier than usual to Europe and Australia.”

An important message from the #FinalFantasy VII Remake development team. #FF7R pic.twitter.com/UwBMNaIaXX — FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE (@finalfantasyvii) March 30, 2020

As for those living in other parts of the world, like in North America, Nomura has stated that the game will be shipped out this week, meaning that gamers can still expect their copies in time for launch day. However, he does warn that due to the virus outbreak, it could potentially have an impact on delivery dates and as such, Square Enix is unable to provide specific delivery dates for each country and retailer.

