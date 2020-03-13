Foxconn Claims Component Supplies Have Returned To Pre-Coronavirus Levels

Due to the outbreak of the coronavirus, many companies around the world, especially in China, have been forced to shut down and temporarily halt operations. Foxconn was one of the companies that was affected, but now according to a report from Reuters, it seems that things have returned to normal.

The report quotes Foxconn founder Terry Guo, who told reporters over in Taipei that component supplies to its factories in China and Vietnam had returned to normal. Guo claims that resumption of Foxconn’s activities had exceeded their expectations, although he does warn that supply chains based in Japan and Korea were a concern.

This is because both Japan and Korea are still dealing with the virus outbreak, whereas over in China, things seem to have stabilized somewhat where the country is reporting less cases of infected persons in the recent days. That being said, it is unclear how Foxconn’s resumption of their activities could affect Apple.

Foxconn has long been known to be a partner of Apple where they assemble the majority of Apple’s products. We have heard reports that the iPhone SE 2 could be delayed, but like we said, we’re not sure if Foxconn’s resumption of their operations could reverse the delay, so we’ll just have to wait and see for ourselves.

Source: cultofmac