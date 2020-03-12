iPad Stock In China is Running Low As More People Are Staying At Home

Advertising

As the coronavirus has forced people to stay home to work or either study, in a bid to help prevent the spread of the virus, it seems that some companies are actually standing to gain from this pandemic. Apple is one of those companies where according to a report from the Nikkei Asian Review , the iPad is running out of stock in China.

Speaking to the publication, a person familiar with the matter was quoted as saying, “Later the need surged even higher when China opened schools but asked students to take the courses online. The shortage of the ‌iPad‌ range is up to four weeks of waiting, especially for the cheaper models. The supply could not meet the pace of the demand at all.”

This does not actually come as a surprise, because prior to this, there was a report that indicated that the iPad was seeing a surge in demand in China due to the increasing number of people who are staying home. There have also been reports that suggests that app stores could also be gaining financially as more people are looking for ways to keep themselves entertained.

That being said, it should be noted demand for the tablets could soon outweigh the supply. This is because many factories in China, where the iPad is made, have also been shutdown, meaning that it will be hard for Apple to restock the tablets once they’ve sold out. It was also previously suggested that this could also impact the rumored iPhone SE 2’s launch along with the 2020 iPhone 12 models.

